Priyanka Gandhi Confident in Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Bid

In a show of confidence, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her optimism about winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Visiting a polling center, she conveyed her hopes of becoming the local representative, urging citizens to come out and vote.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized her dedication to the people of Wayanad, seeking a chance to reciprocate the affection she has received. Her opponents in the electoral fight include Sathyan Mokeri from the Left Democratic Front and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Priyanka, participating in her electoral debut from Kerala's Wayanad, shared a heartfelt message urging voters to utilize their democratic power. Concurrently, by-elections for 31 assembly seats in 10 states are underway, with results anticipated on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)