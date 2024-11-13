Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Confident in Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Bid

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, is optimistic about winning. She urged voters to exercise their democratic right and expressed a desire to repay their support. The electoral battle involves candidates from LDF and BJP as well, with results expected on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:11 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Confident in Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Bid
Congress Candidate Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of confidence, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her optimism about winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Visiting a polling center, she conveyed her hopes of becoming the local representative, urging citizens to come out and vote.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized her dedication to the people of Wayanad, seeking a chance to reciprocate the affection she has received. Her opponents in the electoral fight include Sathyan Mokeri from the Left Democratic Front and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Priyanka, participating in her electoral debut from Kerala's Wayanad, shared a heartfelt message urging voters to utilize their democratic power. Concurrently, by-elections for 31 assembly seats in 10 states are underway, with results anticipated on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024