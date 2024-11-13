Left Menu

NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy Confident as Youth Rally Behind Him in Channapatna By-polls

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, NDA candidate in Channapatna by-polls, exudes confidence bolstered by youth support. Voting is underway in Karnataka's Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur constituencies. Results are due on November 23, following resignations of previous candidates. Kumaraswamy's formidable rival is Congress's CP Yogeshwara, with security tight across 31 national by-election seats.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate for the Channapatna by-polls, expressed strong optimism about garnering public support, buoyed by significant backing from the youth. The elections are currently taking place in Karnataka's Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur constituencies, with outcomes expected on November 23 after previous candidates vacated their posts.

Speaking to media outlet ANI, Nikhil remarked with confidence about his chances, crediting the legacies of HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy for their contributions to his campaign. He faces staunch competition from CP Yogeshwara, who recently transitioned to the Congress from his position as a BJP MLC, following defeats to HD Kumaraswamy in past elections.

Voter turnout stood at 10.34% in Channapatna by 9 AM, with figures of 10.8% in Shiggaon and 10.11% in Sandur, as per Election Commission reports. Across the nation, 31 assembly seats across 10 states are undergoing by-elections, including notable constituencies like Wayanad in Kerala. Extensive security measures have been enforced, involving over 200 security companies, ensuring a smooth electoral process until polling concludes at 5 PM.

