Trump's Africa Agenda: Low Priority or Lost Opportunity?

After Donald Trump's election victory, African leaders swiftly offered congratulations and expressed optimism for future collaborations. Despite such gestures, many experts doubt significant policy shifts towards Africa under Trump's presidency.

Observers, drawing on Trump's past narrative and approach, argue that Africa will rank low on his administration's agenda. Charles Ray from the Foreign Policy Research Institute emphasized that U.S. policy has largely overlooked Africa, focusing instead on countering rivals like Russia and China.

Many African leaders and citizens remain apprehensive that Trump's stance, marked by an 'America First' doctrine, will prioritize strategic over development goals. Meanwhile, China's growing influence in Africa continues to challenge U.S. interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)