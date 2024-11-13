Prabowo's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Indonesia-US Ties

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with U.S. President Joe Biden in a pivotal diplomatic visit to strengthen bilateral ties. Prabowo, committed to a non-aligned foreign policy, underscored a desire for stronger cooperation with the United States. His visit to Washington followed a trip to China, illustrating Indonesia's strategic balancing act between major global powers.

Prabowo's meeting with Biden in the Oval Office touched on key issues such as climate change, the South China Sea, and conflict in the Middle East. The leaders also pushed forward talks on critical minerals, seeking to align Indonesia's exports with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The Southeast Asian nation, rich in resources, aims to become a significant player in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Significantly, Prabowo congratulated President-elect Donald Trump in a phone call, expressing eagerness to foster personal ties. Discussions with U.S. company representatives, including Freeport McMoRan and Chevron, also underscored Indonesia's interest in attracting American investment. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on regional security, particularly the ongoing situation in Myanmar, and a code of conduct for the South China Sea.

