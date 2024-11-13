Left Menu

Battle for Vav: Key Players and Dynamics in Gujarat Bypoll

The Vav assembly seat in Gujarat is witnessing an intriguing bypoll involving BJP and Congress candidates, with an independent entry adding excitement. Voter turnout was 14.25% by 9 am on Wednesday. The bypoll was triggered by the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, with counting scheduled for November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vav assembly seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district recorded a 14.25% voter turnout by 9 am as polling commenced for a by-election on Wednesday, according to poll authorities.

The voting process began at 7 am, with BJP candidate Swarupji Thakor casting his vote early. Congress nominee Gulabsinh Rajput offered prayers at a temple in Dhima village, despite not being a registered voter in Vav; he is registered in Tharad.

While Thakor and Rajput vie for the seat, the entry of BJP rebel Mavji Patel as an independent candidate spices up the contest. Patel, from the prevalent Chaudhary community, faces multiple rivals, including six independents and a Bharatiya Jan Parishad representative. The by-election follows the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, elected to the Lok Sabha in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

