Somaliland's Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Regional Tensions

Voting commenced Wednesday in Somaliland, a self-declared independent region from Somalia, in a pivotal presidential election delayed by two years. As the Horn of Africa faces heightened political tensions, this vote carries significant weight for the region.

Reports from local media illustrated voters queued up to cast their ballots, expressing desires for economic growth and increased employment opportunities. The election anticipates participation from over one million voters across more than 2,000 polling stations, monitored by approximately 28 international observers.

Incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party is vying for a second term against main opposition candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party, who promoted democratic reforms, and Faisal Ali Warabe of the Justice and Welfare Party, advocating for a national unity government.

