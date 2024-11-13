Left Menu

Somaliland's Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Regional Tensions

Somaliland is conducting a crucial presidential election after a two-year delay amid political tension in the Horn of Africa. President Muse Bihi Abdi seeks reelection, facing challengers aiming for democratic reforms and national unity. Over a million voters are projected to participate, with concerns about economic stability and regional relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:18 IST
Somaliland's Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Voting commenced Wednesday in Somaliland, a self-declared independent region from Somalia, in a pivotal presidential election delayed by two years. As the Horn of Africa faces heightened political tensions, this vote carries significant weight for the region.

Reports from local media illustrated voters queued up to cast their ballots, expressing desires for economic growth and increased employment opportunities. The election anticipates participation from over one million voters across more than 2,000 polling stations, monitored by approximately 28 international observers.

Incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party is vying for a second term against main opposition candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party, who promoted democratic reforms, and Faisal Ali Warabe of the Justice and Welfare Party, advocating for a national unity government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024