BJP's Ambitious Push for Majority in Jharkhand Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is confident BJP will gain a two-thirds majority in Jharkhand elections. Chouhan emphasized the fight against the 'corrupt' alliance of JMM-Congress-RJD. He highlighted voters' support for development and protection of resources. Bypoll in Budhni features BJP's Bhargava against Congress's Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:25 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed high confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a substantial two-thirds majority in the ongoing Jharkhand elections. He underscores that the election marks an opportunity to overthrow the 'corrupt' regime of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance.

Chouhan, who is spearheading BJP's electoral campaign in Jharkhand, claimed significant backing not just from BJP loyalists but also from the general populace. He asserted that this support is grounded in the electorate's yearning for development and security, tying their faith to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

With the second voting phase on the horizon and results pending, Chouhan also predicted a victory for BJP's Ramakant Bhargava in the Budhni assembly bypoll. This contest arose following Chouhan's own move to the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat and his subsequent appointment as Union Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

