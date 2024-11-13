Qatari Emir's Strategic Turkey Visit Amid Gaza Mediation Stall

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Turkey on Thursday for crucial high-level meetings, according to Turkey's trade minister. The visit follows Qatar's recent decision to pause its mediation efforts in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations, with the emir set to meet Turkish officials in Ankara.

The backdrop to this diplomatic visit involves Qatar's role in Gaza, where it informed both Hamas and Israel of the need for genuine commitment before resuming mediation. Despite strained relations with Israel, some believe Turkey may have a part to play due to its stance on Hamas.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat emphasized the importance of the meeting, which will include talks of the high-level strategic council. Although no mention was made of Qatar's stance on Hamas, Bolat expressed anticipation for a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)