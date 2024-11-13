Biden-Trump Meeting: A Transition in Tension

President Joe Biden is set to host President-elect Donald Trump at the White House to facilitate a smooth transition between administrations. This move, despite the delayed formalities from Trump's team, reflects Biden's commitment to uphold democratic norms and the peaceful transfer of power.

The political rivalry between Biden and Trump has been marked by stark differences, ranging from climate change to trade policies, with Biden often citing Trump as a threat to democracy. The impending meeting comes amid Trump's earlier unfounded election fraud claims, a narrative that contributed to his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, last week.

Wednesday's meeting aims to iron out transition details, with Trump yet to endorse formal agreements necessary for the changeover. Apart from administrative logistics, the discussions are expected to touch on pressing issues such as U.S. support for Ukraine. The White House remains tight-lipped on specific agenda items.

(With inputs from agencies.)