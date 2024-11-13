A Warm Welcome: Biden Meets with Trump for Transition

President-elect Donald Trump made a significant visit to the White House on Wednesday, meeting President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss the transition of power.

This interaction, described as a hallmark of American democracy, aimed to restore the tradition of peaceful transition disrupted four years ago. Both leaders promised the nation a smooth changeover on January 20.

The meeting concluded with mutual congratulations and commitments to ensure continuity. Notably, the First Lady provided Mrs. Trump with a handwritten letter, further endorsing the supportive tone of this political event.

