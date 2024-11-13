Left Menu

A Warm Welcome: Biden Meets with Trump for Transition

President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to assure a smooth transition of power, emphasizing the importance of peaceful democratic change celebrated in American tradition. Both leaders exchanged congratulatory remarks, underscoring the significance of the upcoming January 20 transition.

Updated: 13-11-2024 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump made a significant visit to the White House on Wednesday, meeting President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss the transition of power.

This interaction, described as a hallmark of American democracy, aimed to restore the tradition of peaceful transition disrupted four years ago. Both leaders promised the nation a smooth changeover on January 20.

The meeting concluded with mutual congratulations and commitments to ensure continuity. Notably, the First Lady provided Mrs. Trump with a handwritten letter, further endorsing the supportive tone of this political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

