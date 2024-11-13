Left Menu

Electoral Showdown: AAP vs. BJP in High-Stakes Mayoral Race

The upcoming mayoral election in Delhi pits AAP's Mahesh Khichi against BJP's Kishan Lal. AAP objects to BJP's Satya Sharma overseeing the election again, alleging unfairness. The contest follows a turbulent period marked by political infighting, with the AAP's numbers in the MCD decreasing since the last election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:50 IST
The stage is set for a high-stakes mayoral election on Thursday, with BJP councillor and former East Delhi mayor Satya Sharma reappointed as presiding officer. This decision, confirmed by civic body officials, comes despite opposition from the AAP, which questions the fairness of Sharma overseeing the polls once more.

The AAP argues that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena should have appointed the current mayor or the senior-most councillor to ensure impartiality. They accuse the BJP of 'vote robbery,' referencing past incidents and urge the elections to proceed democratically, free from any misconduct.

The contest features AAP's Mahesh Khichi against BJP's Kishan Lal, while AAP's Ravinder Bhardwaj and BJP's Nita Bisht compete for the deputy mayor position. This election follows a decrease in AAP's numbers in the 250-member MCD since their previous electoral victory, setting the stage for a tense and closely-watched political event.

