Biden and Trump Promise Smooth Transition Amid Political Rivalry

In a historic meeting, President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden sat together in the Oval Office to discuss crucial national security and policy issues amid assurances of a smooth power transition. Despite a rich history of rivalry, the leaders portrayed a cordial front.

The two-hour meeting, reported as 'substantive' by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, covered important topics including Ukraine and the Middle East. However, the transition is hindered by delays in finalizing necessary agreements for office space and resources.

Preparations for the inaugural parade are already underway, signaling the impending handover. Yet, Biden's team awaits clear commitments from Trump, highlighting the transition's current partial stall. Trump's recent success with Republican lawmakers adds another layer to the unfolding transition narrative.

