Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard: New Era for U.S. Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative, has been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump as his director of national intelligence. Previously a candidate for Trump's vice-presidential pick, Gabbard will succeed Avril Haines, with a smooth confirmation expected due to Republican Senate majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:06 IST
Tulsi Gabbard: New Era for U.S. Intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative, as his new director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, 43, who became an independent in 2022, is set to replace Avril Haines once Trump begins his second term in January. Her confirmation by the Senate is anticipated to proceed without significant obstacles, given the Republican majority of 52 seats over Democrats' 48.

Trump praised Gabbard's "fearless spirit" and expects her to advocate for constitutional rights while ensuring national security. Her selection signals a new phase in U.S. intelligence leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024