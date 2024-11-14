Tulsi Gabbard: New Era for U.S. Intelligence

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative, as his new director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, 43, who became an independent in 2022, is set to replace Avril Haines once Trump begins his second term in January. Her confirmation by the Senate is anticipated to proceed without significant obstacles, given the Republican majority of 52 seats over Democrats' 48.

Trump praised Gabbard's "fearless spirit" and expects her to advocate for constitutional rights while ensuring national security. Her selection signals a new phase in U.S. intelligence leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)