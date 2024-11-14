Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard: The Unlikely Intelligence Chief

Donald Trump selected Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, as his pick for director of national intelligence. Gabbard, a critic of the Biden administration, could face opposition from Democrats despite Republican Senate support. Known for her isolationist stance, Gabbard previously served in Iraq with the National Guard.

Updated: 14-11-2024 03:18 IST
Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, an ex-Democratic Congresswoman, to serve as his director of national intelligence, replacing Avril Haines. Gabbard's appointment is expected to secure smooth Senate confirmation due to a Republican majority, despite potential Democratic opposition due to her critical views on the Biden administration.

Trump praised Gabbard's career and her dedication to freedom, projecting confidence in her ability to lead the intelligence community. Gabbard previously served in the Hawaii National Guard and participated in the Iraq War, though her direct intelligence experience is limited.

Her selection marks a notable political shift as she has increasingly distanced herself from Democratic policies and aligned with Conservative views, often criticizing military interventions and promoting isolationism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

