Trump's Radical Picks: Overhauling U.S. Cabinet

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, stunned many by appointing loyalists to key cabinet positions despite their lack of experience. This move marks a significant shift in how the government will be run.

Among his selections are Matt Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Both have little relevant experience, raising eyebrows among allies and insiders.

These appointments suggest a radical realignment of America's domestic and foreign policy agenda. Trump's focus on loyalty is evident as these picks are unlikely to challenge his directives, reshaping America's role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)