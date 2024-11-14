Left Menu

Trump's Radical Picks: Overhauling U.S. Cabinet

Donald Trump has announced a series of surprising cabinet picks, favoring loyalty over experience. Among the nominees are Matt Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, both lacking traditional qualifications. Trump's choices signal a major shift in U.S. governance and foreign policy.

Updated: 14-11-2024 04:58 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, stunned many by appointing loyalists to key cabinet positions despite their lack of experience. This move marks a significant shift in how the government will be run.

Among his selections are Matt Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Both have little relevant experience, raising eyebrows among allies and insiders.

These appointments suggest a radical realignment of America's domestic and foreign policy agenda. Trump's focus on loyalty is evident as these picks are unlikely to challenge his directives, reshaping America's role on the global stage.

