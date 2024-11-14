Left Menu

Political Shake-Ups and Power Plays in the US

Donald Trump selects loyalists with little experience for key positions, including Matt Gaetz as attorney general. Senate Republicans select John Thune as leader. A recount is triggered for Pennsylvania's US Senate race. Marco Rubio is nominated as secretary of state. Prosecutors pause a case against Trump.

Updated: 14-11-2024 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's recent appointments have raised eyebrows as he selects loyalists for key roles, including Congressman Matt Gaetz for U.S. attorney general. Gaetz, with no prior Justice Department experience, was once under investigation for sex trafficking, though no charges were filed.

Trump's influence continues as he nominates former rival Marco Rubio for secretary of state, emphasizing Rubio's credentials in foreign relations and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senate sees John Thune elected as its leader, suggesting a potential counterbalance to Trump's policies.

The political landscape remains volatile as Pennsylvania's Senate race heads to a recount. Trump's transition team is reportedly planning to shake up the Pentagon, potentially dismissing top military officers. Amid these developments, U.S. prosecutors seek to pause a case involving Trump and classified documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

