Political Shake-Ups and Power Plays in the US

President-elect Donald Trump's recent appointments have raised eyebrows as he selects loyalists for key roles, including Congressman Matt Gaetz for U.S. attorney general. Gaetz, with no prior Justice Department experience, was once under investigation for sex trafficking, though no charges were filed.

Trump's influence continues as he nominates former rival Marco Rubio for secretary of state, emphasizing Rubio's credentials in foreign relations and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senate sees John Thune elected as its leader, suggesting a potential counterbalance to Trump's policies.

The political landscape remains volatile as Pennsylvania's Senate race heads to a recount. Trump's transition team is reportedly planning to shake up the Pentagon, potentially dismissing top military officers. Amid these developments, U.S. prosecutors seek to pause a case involving Trump and classified documents.

