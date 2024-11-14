Karnataka Minister Slams UP CM Adityanath Over Remarks Against Congress Chief Kharge

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent comments against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge accused Adityanath of engaging in 'vote bank politics' and urged him to focus on winning elections based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements, rather than inciting societal hatred for political gain.

During an election rally in Maharashtra's Achalpur, Adityanath referenced an incident involving Kharge's family, who fell victim to violence by the Razakars, associated with Hyderabad's Nizam. Adityanath's comments followed Kharge's criticism of his controversial remarks ahead of upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Kharge had previously highlighted the inappropriate political rise of some leaders like Adityanath, who transitioned from religious figures to politicians.

Priyank Kharge emphasized that the violence was perpetrated by the Razakars and not the entire Muslim community, asserting that his father never exploited this tragedy for political advantage. Kharge challenged Adityanath's ideology, which he accused of promoting discrimination and inequality. He insisted that hate cannot dismantle the values and principles upheld by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging Yogi to reject discriminatory ideologies and focus on unity.

