Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Slams UP CM Adityanath Over Remarks Against Congress Chief Kharge

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his comments on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging Adityanath to focus on PM Modi's achievements. Kharge asserted that past violence against his family shouldn't define politics, emphasizing the danger of exploiting tragedies for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:56 IST
Karnataka Minister Slams UP CM Adityanath Over Remarks Against Congress Chief Kharge
Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent comments against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge accused Adityanath of engaging in 'vote bank politics' and urged him to focus on winning elections based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements, rather than inciting societal hatred for political gain.

During an election rally in Maharashtra's Achalpur, Adityanath referenced an incident involving Kharge's family, who fell victim to violence by the Razakars, associated with Hyderabad's Nizam. Adityanath's comments followed Kharge's criticism of his controversial remarks ahead of upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Kharge had previously highlighted the inappropriate political rise of some leaders like Adityanath, who transitioned from religious figures to politicians.

Priyank Kharge emphasized that the violence was perpetrated by the Razakars and not the entire Muslim community, asserting that his father never exploited this tragedy for political advantage. Kharge challenged Adityanath's ideology, which he accused of promoting discrimination and inequality. He insisted that hate cannot dismantle the values and principles upheld by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging Yogi to reject discriminatory ideologies and focus on unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024