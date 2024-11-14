Air Pollution Crisis: Delhi Grapples with Political Blame Game

In a striking critique, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has accused both the Delhi Government and the Central administration of contributing to the escalating air pollution crisis. Speaking on Thursday, Patel highlighted the ongoing conflict and blame-swapping between the governing bodies as a primary concern for Delhi's residents. She underscored the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s failure to address 'stubble burning' despite prior commitments.

Patel expressed frustration, stating, "Both governments bear responsibility for the deteriorating air quality. The AAP promised significant improvements but has fallen short, leaving Delhiites to suffer." Patel also drew comparisons with the Congress's previous governance, touting a green cover and better public transport leading to less pollution in the past.

The critique comes amid heightened tensions as BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blamed AAP for air pollution worsening more than Lahore's notorious air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged past 500, triggering severe health warnings. Despite forecasts predicting slight improvements, citizens like Bhayender report adverse effects on health and daily life due to the smog.

(With inputs from agencies.)