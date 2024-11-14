Left Menu

Air Pollution Crisis: Delhi Grapples with Political Blame Game

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticizes the Delhi and Central governments for worsening air pollution, citing political clashes and unfulfilled promises. As the Air Quality Index hits 'severe,' public health and daily routines are disrupted, prompting calls for immediate action beyond blame-shifting.

Updated: 14-11-2024 10:41 IST
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a striking critique, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has accused both the Delhi Government and the Central administration of contributing to the escalating air pollution crisis. Speaking on Thursday, Patel highlighted the ongoing conflict and blame-swapping between the governing bodies as a primary concern for Delhi's residents. She underscored the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s failure to address 'stubble burning' despite prior commitments.

Patel expressed frustration, stating, "Both governments bear responsibility for the deteriorating air quality. The AAP promised significant improvements but has fallen short, leaving Delhiites to suffer." Patel also drew comparisons with the Congress's previous governance, touting a green cover and better public transport leading to less pollution in the past.

The critique comes amid heightened tensions as BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blamed AAP for air pollution worsening more than Lahore's notorious air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged past 500, triggering severe health warnings. Despite forecasts predicting slight improvements, citizens like Bhayender report adverse effects on health and daily life due to the smog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

