Japan's Hybrid Helicopters Back in Action Post-Incident

Japan's hybrid-helicopter fleet is set to resume operations after a month-long suspension. The fleet was grounded following a V-22 Osprey incident during a joint exercise with the US military.

The accident on October 27 was attributed to human error when a switch to increase engine output during takeoff was not activated. This caused the aircraft to become unstable, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces announced the resumption of operations after an internal investigation confirmed the error, and new safety and training measures were implemented.

