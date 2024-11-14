Japan's Hybrid Helicopters Back in Action Post-Incident
Japan's V-22 hybrid-helicopter fleet is resuming flights following grounding due to an accident attributed to human error during a joint drill with the US military. No one was injured. Operations are to restart after reviewing safety measures.
Japan's hybrid-helicopter fleet is set to resume operations after a month-long suspension. The fleet was grounded following a V-22 Osprey incident during a joint exercise with the US military.
The accident on October 27 was attributed to human error when a switch to increase engine output during takeoff was not activated. This caused the aircraft to become unstable, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces announced the resumption of operations after an internal investigation confirmed the error, and new safety and training measures were implemented.
