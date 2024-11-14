Left Menu

Iran Firm on Nuclear Disputes Amid Diplomatic Pressures

Iran remains resolute in resolving its nuclear disputes without succumbing to external pressures. Negotiations are ongoing with European countries and the IAEA to address longstanding issues. The international community closely watches, as Iran continues uranium enrichment amid diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:13 IST
Iran Firm on Nuclear Disputes Amid Diplomatic Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's commitment to resolving disputes over its nuclear program remains steadfast, yet it refuses to yield to international pressure, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Thursday. The comments came during talks in Tehran with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. The European powers, comprising France, Britain, and Germany, emphasize the need for diplomacy ahead of Donald Trump's potential political comeback.

In discussions with Grossi, Araqchi reiterated Iran's willingness to negotiate in alignment with national interests but rejected any form of coercion. Tehran underscores its intention to convey a serious message to the European trio, signaling its commitment to resolving the nuclear impasse while cautioning that pressure would prove counterproductive.

As tensions linger, the IAEA's Grossi urged Iran to enact specific measures to demonstrate progress to the United States and the international community. This dialogue unfolded amid strained relations between Iran and the IAEA, fueled by Iran's past restrictions on agency inspections and unresolved queries concerning uranium traces at undisclosed sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024