Iran Firm on Nuclear Disputes Amid Diplomatic Pressures

Iran's commitment to resolving disputes over its nuclear program remains steadfast, yet it refuses to yield to international pressure, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Thursday. The comments came during talks in Tehran with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. The European powers, comprising France, Britain, and Germany, emphasize the need for diplomacy ahead of Donald Trump's potential political comeback.

In discussions with Grossi, Araqchi reiterated Iran's willingness to negotiate in alignment with national interests but rejected any form of coercion. Tehran underscores its intention to convey a serious message to the European trio, signaling its commitment to resolving the nuclear impasse while cautioning that pressure would prove counterproductive.

As tensions linger, the IAEA's Grossi urged Iran to enact specific measures to demonstrate progress to the United States and the international community. This dialogue unfolded amid strained relations between Iran and the IAEA, fueled by Iran's past restrictions on agency inspections and unresolved queries concerning uranium traces at undisclosed sites.

