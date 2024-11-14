Deadly Airstrikes in Damascus: Israel Hits Islamic Jihad Targets

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus have resulted in deadly outcomes. At least 15 individuals were killed, and 16 more were injured, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA.

The strikes focused on the Mazzeh neighborhood and the suburb of Qudsaya, specifically hitting an office of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. A military official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the damage, noting that a missile struck the basement, heavily impacting a five-story building.

While Syrian air defenses were mobilized against perceived threats in Homs, the attacks underscore ongoing conflicts involving Israeli forces, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed factions across Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)