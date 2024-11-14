Deadly Airstrikes in Damascus: Israel Hits Islamic Jihad Targets
Israeli airstrikes targeted the Mazzeh neighborhood and Qudsaya suburb of Damascus, killing at least 15 people and injuring 16 others. The strikes hit a Palestinian Islamic Jihad office, while Syrian air defenses were active. Israel frequently targets Hezbollah and Iranian-backed groups in Syria.
- Country:
- Syria
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus have resulted in deadly outcomes. At least 15 individuals were killed, and 16 more were injured, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA.
The strikes focused on the Mazzeh neighborhood and the suburb of Qudsaya, specifically hitting an office of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. A military official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the damage, noting that a missile struck the basement, heavily impacting a five-story building.
While Syrian air defenses were mobilized against perceived threats in Homs, the attacks underscore ongoing conflicts involving Israeli forces, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed factions across Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Israel
- airstrikes
- Damascus
- Palestinian
- Islamic Jihad
- Mazzeh
- Qudsaya
- Hezbollah
- Homs
ALSO READ
Israeli Laws Targeting UNRWA: An Impending Crisis for Palestinian Refugees
Settlers Eye U.S. Election for Sanction Relief Amid Israeli-Palestinian Tensions
Death toll from Israeli strikes on central Gaza on Thursday rises to 25, reports AP, citing Palestinian hospital officials. GRS GRS
Gaza Talks: Palestinian Unity and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify in Cairo
Rival Palestinian Groups Meet to Discuss Gaza Governance Amid Ongoing Conflict