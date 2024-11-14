Left Menu

Deadly Airstrikes in Damascus: Israel Hits Islamic Jihad Targets

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Mazzeh neighborhood and Qudsaya suburb of Damascus, killing at least 15 people and injuring 16 others. The strikes hit a Palestinian Islamic Jihad office, while Syrian air defenses were active. Israel frequently targets Hezbollah and Iranian-backed groups in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus have resulted in deadly outcomes. At least 15 individuals were killed, and 16 more were injured, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA.

The strikes focused on the Mazzeh neighborhood and the suburb of Qudsaya, specifically hitting an office of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. A military official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the damage, noting that a missile struck the basement, heavily impacting a five-story building.

While Syrian air defenses were mobilized against perceived threats in Homs, the attacks underscore ongoing conflicts involving Israeli forces, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed factions across Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

