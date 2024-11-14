Left Menu

BJP MLA Urges Hindus to Avoid Dargah Visits

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar advised Hindus against visiting dargahs and suggested monitoring suspicious individuals entering temples. His comments, made during a program in Chhaprauli, circulated widely on social media. He claimed that Jihadis who oppressed women are buried at dargahs, and predicted future religious changes in Islamic practices.

BJP legislator Nand Kishor Gurjar has sparked controversy with remarks urging Hindus to refrain from visiting dargahs. His statements were made during a recent program in Chhaprauli and have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Gurjar, representing Loni constituency in Ghaziabad, argued that Hindus should avoid dargahs because, according to him, they are the burial sites of Jihadis who have oppressed women. He expressed lament over anyone bowing their head at such places.

Additionally, the MLA suggested that individuals deemed suspicious should be monitored upon entering temples. Gurjar opined that in the future, even Islamic clerics might embrace rituals associated with Lord Shiva, a central figure in Hinduism.

