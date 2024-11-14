Left Menu

Tragic Protest: Journalist's Death Highlights Iran's Woes

Former journalist Kianoosh Sanjari committed suicide in Iran to protest against the supreme leader's regime. His death marks rising dissent in the country, amid economic struggles. VOA director Michael Abramowitz paid tribute, highlighting continued resistance efforts, despite Iran's intensified crackdown on dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kianoosh Sanjari, a former Voice of America journalist, tragically ended his life in Tehran, Iran, protesting the nation's supreme leader and the government's crackdown on dissent, officials reported Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Iran's presidential office confirmed Sanjari, 42, had died after demanding the release of four prisoners and threatening self-harm if they remained jailed.

Iran's political landscape saw Sanjari as a dissident, having worked for VOA from 2008 to 2013, and voicing against repression—a sentiment echoed by VOA's director, Michael Abramowitz, in a heartfelt condolence email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

