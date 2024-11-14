Tragic Protest: Journalist's Death Highlights Iran's Woes

Kianoosh Sanjari, a former Voice of America journalist, tragically ended his life in Tehran, Iran, protesting the nation's supreme leader and the government's crackdown on dissent, officials reported Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Iran's presidential office confirmed Sanjari, 42, had died after demanding the release of four prisoners and threatening self-harm if they remained jailed.

Iran's political landscape saw Sanjari as a dissident, having worked for VOA from 2008 to 2013, and voicing against repression—a sentiment echoed by VOA's director, Michael Abramowitz, in a heartfelt condolence email.

(With inputs from agencies.)