Senator Cornyn Demands Review of Gaetz Ethics Report Before DOJ Nomination
Senator John Cornyn insists on reviewing an unreleased congressional ethics report concerning Matt Gaetz, nominated for attorney general, whose past includes sexual misconduct and drug use allegations. Gaetz resigned from the House, ending an Ethics Committee probe. Cornyn sees no limit to Senate's investigative scope during nomination hearings.
Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn expressed a firm desire to review a congressional ethics report on Matt Gaetz, nominee for attorney general. This comes after Gaetz's resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives, effectively halting the Ethics Committee's probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use against him, which he denies.
Gaetz had also been under investigation by the Justice Department for sex trafficking involving a minor. In 2023, prosecutors indicated he would not face charges. However, Cornyn insists the Senate's investigation into Gaetz's suitability for the Justice Department should include the ethics report findings.
When questioned about his determination to see the report, Cornyn affirmed with a resounding 'Absolutely,' underscoring his commitment to a thorough vetting process for the nominee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
