Senator Cornyn Demands Review of Gaetz Ethics Report Before DOJ Nomination

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn expressed a firm desire to review a congressional ethics report on Matt Gaetz, nominee for attorney general. This comes after Gaetz's resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives, effectively halting the Ethics Committee's probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use against him, which he denies.

Gaetz had also been under investigation by the Justice Department for sex trafficking involving a minor. In 2023, prosecutors indicated he would not face charges. However, Cornyn insists the Senate's investigation into Gaetz's suitability for the Justice Department should include the ethics report findings.

When questioned about his determination to see the report, Cornyn affirmed with a resounding 'Absolutely,' underscoring his commitment to a thorough vetting process for the nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)