Crorepatis and Crime: The Complex Dynamics of Jharkhand Elections

In the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, 127 out of 522 candidates are crorepatis, with Aquil Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party being the wealthiest. Furthermore, 148 candidates face criminal charges, highlighting the roles of wealth and crime in the electoral process.

Updated: 14-11-2024 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 127 crorepati candidates are competing in the pivotal second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Aquil Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party, with assets surpassing Rs 400 crore, stands as the wealthiest contender, reveals a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report highlights that among the 522 candidates across 38 constituencies, a striking 24% are crorepatis, and 28% have criminal cases against them. Notably, serious charges, including murder and rape, are pending against 23% of the candidates. This underscores the significant influence of wealth in political candidacy, as major parties persistently field affluent candidates.

In terms of criminal allegations, the BJP leads with 44% of its candidates facing cases, followed by 33% from BSP, 42% from Congress, and a notable 67% from AJSU. Additionally, 12 candidates have declared offenses against women, while 28 constituencies have raised 'red alerts' due to multiple candidates with criminal records competing for election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

