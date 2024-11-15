UN Rapporteur Raises Alarms Over Alleged Torture of Former Ecuador VP

Alice Edwards, the United Nations special rapporteur for torture, voiced her concerns on Thursday regarding allegations that former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas was subjected to torture while detained at La Roca prison in Ecuador. Edwards highlighted troubling medical and other reports indicating Glas experienced torture, including dislocated thumbs, lacerations, and bruising from beatings.

Glas was apprehended in April this year after Ecuadorian security forces invaded Mexico's embassy in Quito, where Glas had sought asylum. Supporters of Glas argue that his arrest is politically driven, though he has two prior convictions for corruption.

The lawyer of Glas stressed on platform X the importance of safeguarding his client's rights and well-being amid the escalating concerns.

