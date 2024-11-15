Left Menu

UN Rapporteur Raises Alarms Over Alleged Torture of Former Ecuador VP

Alice Edwards, UN special rapporteur on torture, has expressed alarm over allegations of torture against former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas. Detained at La Roca prison, Glas reportedly suffered physical abuse. His case is politically charged, yet he has prior corruption convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:18 IST
UN Rapporteur Raises Alarms Over Alleged Torture of Former Ecuador VP
Allegations
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Alice Edwards, the United Nations special rapporteur for torture, voiced her concerns on Thursday regarding allegations that former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas was subjected to torture while detained at La Roca prison in Ecuador. Edwards highlighted troubling medical and other reports indicating Glas experienced torture, including dislocated thumbs, lacerations, and bruising from beatings.

Glas was apprehended in April this year after Ecuadorian security forces invaded Mexico's embassy in Quito, where Glas had sought asylum. Supporters of Glas argue that his arrest is politically driven, though he has two prior convictions for corruption.

The lawyer of Glas stressed on platform X the importance of safeguarding his client's rights and well-being amid the escalating concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024