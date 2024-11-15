Pope Francis Urged to Aid Hostage Release Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
A group of former hostages previously held by Hamas in Gaza met with Pope Francis to seek support from both current and incoming U.S. administrations for the release of remaining captives. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has resulted in significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis, fueling debates over U.S. involvement.
- Country:
- Italy
A delegation of former hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza, along with their relatives, met Pope Francis on Thursday, urging support from the U.S. to secure the release of remaining captives. They hope for collaboration between the Biden and Trump administrations to achieve this goal before winter.
Yelena Troufanov, whose son remains held in Gaza, expressed concern over her child's deteriorating condition. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel, has killed thousands and sparked global debate on U.S. military support for Israel amid alleged war crimes.
Pope Francis, who has called for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid to Gaza, received a delegation including Sharone Lifshitz, daughter of a released peace activist. With calls for peace and the release of hostages, the pope offered prayers and empathy, striking a neutral stance amidst the escalating crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- hostages
- Gaza
- Hamas
- Israel
- U.S. administrations
- Trump
- Biden
- conflict
- humanitarian crisis
ALSO READ
Trump Drives Message Home on 'Garbage' Comment
Tight Race: Harris vs. Trump in 2024 Presidential Election
Europe Prepares for U.S. Presidential Outcome: Trump's Return or a Continuation?
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Raid in West Bank Sparks New Conflict
Escalation in Nur Shams: Israeli Strikes Hit West Bank