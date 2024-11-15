Left Menu

Pope Francis Urged to Aid Hostage Release Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

A group of former hostages previously held by Hamas in Gaza met with Pope Francis to seek support from both current and incoming U.S. administrations for the release of remaining captives. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has resulted in significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis, fueling debates over U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:31 IST
Pope Francis Urged to Aid Hostage Release Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A delegation of former hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza, along with their relatives, met Pope Francis on Thursday, urging support from the U.S. to secure the release of remaining captives. They hope for collaboration between the Biden and Trump administrations to achieve this goal before winter.

Yelena Troufanov, whose son remains held in Gaza, expressed concern over her child's deteriorating condition. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel, has killed thousands and sparked global debate on U.S. military support for Israel amid alleged war crimes.

Pope Francis, who has called for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid to Gaza, received a delegation including Sharone Lifshitz, daughter of a released peace activist. With calls for peace and the release of hostages, the pope offered prayers and empathy, striking a neutral stance amidst the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024