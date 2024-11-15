Pope Francis Urged to Aid Hostage Release Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

A delegation of former hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza, along with their relatives, met Pope Francis on Thursday, urging support from the U.S. to secure the release of remaining captives. They hope for collaboration between the Biden and Trump administrations to achieve this goal before winter.

Yelena Troufanov, whose son remains held in Gaza, expressed concern over her child's deteriorating condition. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel, has killed thousands and sparked global debate on U.S. military support for Israel amid alleged war crimes.

Pope Francis, who has called for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid to Gaza, received a delegation including Sharone Lifshitz, daughter of a released peace activist. With calls for peace and the release of hostages, the pope offered prayers and empathy, striking a neutral stance amidst the escalating crisis.

