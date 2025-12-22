DOJ Reposts Trump Photo from Epstein Files Amid Review

The United States Department of Justice has reinstated a photograph featuring President Donald Trump, part of a collection from the Jeffrey Epstein files, after confirming it does not depict any victims of Epstein. This comes after the Southern District of New York flagged the photo, prompting a temporary removal to ensure victim protection.

In an official statement on social media platform X, the DOJ explained, 'Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After evaluation, it was verified there is no evidence of Epstein victims in the photograph, and thus, it has been reinstated without alteration.'

Earlier reports from CNN noted the removal of at least 16 files, including the Trump photo, although most involved explicit artwork, various personal items, and notes. The DOJ emphasizes its dedication to transparency, stating they redacted material solely to protect victims and adhere to legal requirements, specifically excluding politically sensitive content from non-essential redaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)