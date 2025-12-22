Left Menu

DOJ Reposts Trump Photo from Epstein Files Amid Review

The U.S. Department of Justice reposted a photo of President Trump from the Epstein files after confirming no victims were depicted. Initially removed for review by the Southern District of New York to protect victims, the image was re-uploaded after verification. DOJ committed to transparency and legal obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:42 IST
DOJ Reposts Trump Photo from Epstein Files Amid Review
Representative Image (Photo/@TheJusticeDept) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of Justice has reinstated a photograph featuring President Donald Trump, part of a collection from the Jeffrey Epstein files, after confirming it does not depict any victims of Epstein. This comes after the Southern District of New York flagged the photo, prompting a temporary removal to ensure victim protection.

In an official statement on social media platform X, the DOJ explained, 'Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After evaluation, it was verified there is no evidence of Epstein victims in the photograph, and thus, it has been reinstated without alteration.'

Earlier reports from CNN noted the removal of at least 16 files, including the Trump photo, although most involved explicit artwork, various personal items, and notes. The DOJ emphasizes its dedication to transparency, stating they redacted material solely to protect victims and adhere to legal requirements, specifically excluding politically sensitive content from non-essential redaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025