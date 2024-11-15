Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Conflict in the Middle East
The Middle East sees escalating conflict as Israel conducts multiple airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon, targeting Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah positions. The violence, following a Hamas attack in Israel, has resulted in significant casualties, displacement, and regional instability, raising concerns over a wider confrontation.
- Syria
Israel launched several airstrikes on Thursday in Damascus and its suburbs, leading to the death of at least 15 people and injuring 16, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.
The Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus and Qudsaya suburb were hit, damaging buildings and targeting Islamic Jihad's infrastructure, following their involvement in the recent attacks on Israel.
Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes resulted in casualties and targeted Hezbollah positions. The conflict continues to intensify, with significant impact on both military and civilian lives across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
