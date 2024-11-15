Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Conflict in the Middle East

The Middle East sees escalating conflict as Israel conducts multiple airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon, targeting Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah positions. The violence, following a Hamas attack in Israel, has resulted in significant casualties, displacement, and regional instability, raising concerns over a wider confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:48 IST
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Conflict in the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Israel launched several airstrikes on Thursday in Damascus and its suburbs, leading to the death of at least 15 people and injuring 16, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

The Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus and Qudsaya suburb were hit, damaging buildings and targeting Islamic Jihad's infrastructure, following their involvement in the recent attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes resulted in casualties and targeted Hezbollah positions. The conflict continues to intensify, with significant impact on both military and civilian lives across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024