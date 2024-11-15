Controversial Appointment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead HHS

In a controversial move, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy is known for his environmental activism and has notoriously spread misinformation about vaccines, causing significant alarm among public health experts.

Drew Altman, president and CEO of KFF, emphasized the historic nature of this unorthodox appointment, highlighting Kennedy's lack of national healthcare experience and his divergent views. He questioned Kennedy's engagement with crucial programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA in light of Republican spending cuts.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden criticized Trump's health policy, expressing concern over Kennedy's extreme views on scientific facts and the potential repercussions for American families, particularly regarding insurance premiums and reproductive healthcare rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)