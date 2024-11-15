Left Menu

Controversial Appointment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead HHS

President-elect Donald Trump appoints Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known environmental activist and vaccine misinformation spreader, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The decision has raised concerns due to Kennedy's outsider status in healthcare and controversial views on scientific issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:21 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a controversial move, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy is known for his environmental activism and has notoriously spread misinformation about vaccines, causing significant alarm among public health experts.

Drew Altman, president and CEO of KFF, emphasized the historic nature of this unorthodox appointment, highlighting Kennedy's lack of national healthcare experience and his divergent views. He questioned Kennedy's engagement with crucial programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA in light of Republican spending cuts.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden criticized Trump's health policy, expressing concern over Kennedy's extreme views on scientific facts and the potential repercussions for American families, particularly regarding insurance premiums and reproductive healthcare rights.

