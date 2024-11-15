Trump Meets Milei: A New Political Alliance?

Donald Trump welcomed Argentine President-elect Javier Milei to his Mar-a-Lago club on Thursday, marking Milei's first meeting with a foreign leader after his election win.

The meeting was confirmed by an anonymous source familiar with the planned but unannounced event. The encounter was described positively, and Milei also engaged with investors during his visit. Following his time with Trump, Milei attended the America First Policy Institute gala, where he criticized leftist ideologies and praised Elon Musk, referring to his social media platform as a tool to 'save humanity.'

Shortly after winning the election, Trump publicly supported Milei's potential to transform Argentina, echoing his own slogan. Milei, who had previously met Trump at CPAC, is known for his outspoken, right-wing populist approach, symbolized by his campaign chainsaw prop to cut government spending.

