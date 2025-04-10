Controversial Investments: Intel's CEO and His Ties to China

Lip-Bu Tan, recently named CEO of Intel, is being scrutinized for his extensive investments in Chinese tech companies, some of which have connections to the People's Liberation Army, as revealed by a Reuters analysis.

The controversy arises because Tan's business dealings with China encompass over 600 companies, which may complicate his duties at Intel, a major U.S. defense contractor known for producing cutting-edge computer chips. Despite these investments, supporters argue that Tan's expertise in Silicon Valley and China is invaluable.

Intel has not commented on these investments, while some industry insiders suggest that Tan's Chinese ties are politically sensitive. Concerns have been voiced about his qualifications to manage a company central to U.S. national security interests.

