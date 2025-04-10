Tariff Turmoil: Navigating the Uncertainty in Global Markets

The unexpected announcement of new U.S. tariffs by President Donald Trump triggered a financial whirlwind, prompting Citigroup's banking head, Viswas Raghavan, to initiate a global call with senior bankers. Raghavan emphasized the need for reassuring clients of Citigroup's financial solidity during this period of market turbulence.

Financial institutions across Wall Street organized strategic meetings to address client concerns and adapt to the ongoing volatility in global markets. This dramatic increase in tariffs has disrupted companies worldwide, affecting everything from investment decisions to deal completions.

Amid the chaos, uncertainty remains rampant. Analysts warn that despite Trump's temporary pause on some tariffs, the unpredictable nature of U.S. trade policy continues to paralyze corporate decision-making, posing potential risks to the broader economy.

