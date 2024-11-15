Continuity in US-China Relations: The Trump-Biden Parallel

The outgoing Biden administration's approach to China closely mirrors the actions taken by Donald Trump during his first term, according to a former White House official. Lisa Curtis, who served in senior roles under Trump, suggests that a continuation of these policies could be expected if Trump returns to office.

Curtis noted continuity in several key areas, including tariffs and export controls. The Biden administration not only maintained these but extended export controls on advanced semiconductor technology exports to China. Curtis anticipates these measures will persist and possibly intensify under Trump, underscoring ongoing strategic competition between the two nations.

While defense technology investments are expected to continue under Trump, with a focus on maintaining military superiority, Curtis mentioned potential trade negotiations with China. Trump's emphasis on 'peace through strength' involves leveraging economic and defense capabilities, aiming to secure advantageous trade agreements while preventing tensions from escalating into a cold war.

