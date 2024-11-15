Left Menu

Continuity in US-China Relations: The Trump-Biden Parallel

A former White House official suggests that the Biden administration's China policy mirrors Trump's, anticipating similar strategies in Trump's second term. Key aspects include continued tariffs, export controls, and defense investments, emphasizing strategic competition and potential trade negotiations with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:30 IST
Continuity in US-China Relations: The Trump-Biden Parallel
  • Country:
  • United States

The outgoing Biden administration's approach to China closely mirrors the actions taken by Donald Trump during his first term, according to a former White House official. Lisa Curtis, who served in senior roles under Trump, suggests that a continuation of these policies could be expected if Trump returns to office.

Curtis noted continuity in several key areas, including tariffs and export controls. The Biden administration not only maintained these but extended export controls on advanced semiconductor technology exports to China. Curtis anticipates these measures will persist and possibly intensify under Trump, underscoring ongoing strategic competition between the two nations.

While defense technology investments are expected to continue under Trump, with a focus on maintaining military superiority, Curtis mentioned potential trade negotiations with China. Trump's emphasis on 'peace through strength' involves leveraging economic and defense capabilities, aiming to secure advantageous trade agreements while preventing tensions from escalating into a cold war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024