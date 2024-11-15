Left Menu

Britain's Economic Shuffle: A Surprise Contraction

Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in September, with services stagnating and construction and manufacturing decreasing. Growth slowed to 0.1% in the third quarter, down from 0.5% in the previous quarter. Finance minister Rachel Reeves aims for growth through investment and reform amid challenging economic conditions.

Updated: 15-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In September, Britain's economy took an unexpected turn, shrinking by 0.1%, as revealed by data on Friday. Finance minister Rachel Reeves faces an early challenge in her plan to rejuvenate economic growth.

The third quarter saw minimal growth of 0.1%, a decline from the 0.5% recorded in the previous quarter. This slowdown contrasts with economists' predictions for a 0.2% increase. Reeves aims to drive growth via investment and reform.

As the BoE adjusts its growth forecast, Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks stronger annual growth. Meanwhile, only Germany has fared worse among the top advanced economies, highlighting the pressing need for strategic economic interventions in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

