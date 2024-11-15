Left Menu

Fine Gael Leads Early in Irish Election Campaign

The Fine Gael party, led by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, holds a six-point lead over its main coalition partner Fianna Fail and opposition Sinn Fein in the first general election poll. Meanwhile, independent candidates show notable growth, positioning themselves as key players in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:57 IST
Fine Gael Leads Early in Irish Election Campaign
Simon Harris Image Credit: Twitter(@SimonHarrisTD)
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In the initial stages of the Irish general election campaign, Prime Minister Simon Harris' Fine Gael party has secured a significant lead, as indicated by the latest opinion poll.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos B&A for the Irish Times, places Fine Gael at 25%, outpacing both coalition partner Fianna Fail and opposition party Sinn Fein, each at 19%. Notably, independent candidates have seen a surge, now standing at 20%.

This development suggests a potential coalition majority with minor parties like the Greens or independents, reshaping Ireland's political landscape ahead of the November 29 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024