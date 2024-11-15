Fine Gael Leads Early in Irish Election Campaign

In the initial stages of the Irish general election campaign, Prime Minister Simon Harris' Fine Gael party has secured a significant lead, as indicated by the latest opinion poll.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos B&A for the Irish Times, places Fine Gael at 25%, outpacing both coalition partner Fianna Fail and opposition party Sinn Fein, each at 19%. Notably, independent candidates have seen a surge, now standing at 20%.

This development suggests a potential coalition majority with minor parties like the Greens or independents, reshaping Ireland's political landscape ahead of the November 29 election.

