Fine Gael Leads Early in Irish Election Campaign
The Fine Gael party, led by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, holds a six-point lead over its main coalition partner Fianna Fail and opposition Sinn Fein in the first general election poll. Meanwhile, independent candidates show notable growth, positioning themselves as key players in the upcoming election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
In the initial stages of the Irish general election campaign, Prime Minister Simon Harris' Fine Gael party has secured a significant lead, as indicated by the latest opinion poll.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos B&A for the Irish Times, places Fine Gael at 25%, outpacing both coalition partner Fianna Fail and opposition party Sinn Fein, each at 19%. Notably, independent candidates have seen a surge, now standing at 20%.
This development suggests a potential coalition majority with minor parties like the Greens or independents, reshaping Ireland's political landscape ahead of the November 29 election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement