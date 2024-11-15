Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, criticizes the BJP-led government for undermining the Constitution and worsening inflation. He stresses his party's commitment to safeguarding democracy and highlights issues like lack of permanent employment for youth. The criticism comes ahead of the Khair by-election.

Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government on Friday, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and failing to address key economic challenges. He emphasized his party's dedication to preserving democracy.

Asserting that the government relies on extrajudicial methods, Yadav spoke at a rally for Dr. Charu Kain, the Samajwadi Party candidate in Khair, emphasizing the importance of constitutional education. He stated, "While we've helped build widespread support for the INDIA alliance, the ruling party continues to meddle."

Ahead of the November 20 Khair by-election, Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of exacerbating societal tensions, manipulating facts, and criticized the government's trillion-dollar economy claim, highlighting the lack of jobs for the youth as a major failing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

