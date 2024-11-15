Trump's Policy Shake-Ups and Key Appointments Spark Controversy

U.S. domestic news reveals significant developments as President-elect Donald Trump stirs policy debates with his high-profile nominations and appointments. Democratic lawmakers urge action against Israeli officials over West Bank violence, signaling possible U.S. foreign policy shifts.

Trump's selection of controversial figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the top health role and Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence chief has raised concerns among experts about the administration's direction, prioritizing allegiance over experience in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, President-elect Trump indicates legal realignments poised to impact ongoing Supreme Court cases, alongside Republican electoral gains in traditionally Democratic Texas, hinting at broader political transformations.

