US Intelligence Declares Tren de Aragua Link with Venezuelan Government Baseless

A comprehensive US intelligence assessment has contradicted previous statements from the Trump administration, which implicated the Venezuelan government in coordinating with the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. Contrary to assertions that justified the use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel migrants, the latest evaluation highlights a lack of collaboration between the gang and high-ranking Venezuelan officials.

This classified report involved input from 18 US intelligence agencies, except the FBI, which disagreed with the consensus. The revelations come amidst the Supreme Court's ruling that permits the Trump administration's use of an antiquated law to deport Venezuelan migrants, while mandating court hearings for the affected individuals.

Despite these findings, former President Donald Trump and allies maintain that Tren de Aragua has infiltrated the Maduro regime. The gang has been linked to violence and crime across the region, amid Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis. Legal challenges persist against the administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act, arguing it should only apply to recognized states, not criminal gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)