COP29: Climate Summit Overshadowed by Geopolitics and Skepticism
Struggles at the U.N. climate summit in Baku were highlighted by geopolitical tensions and skepticism, detracting from its focus on global warming solutions. Despite challenges, forward momentum includes the establishment of a global carbon market framework. Next year's Brazilian conference is expected to tackle longer-term climate goals.
The U.N. climate summit in Baku faced significant challenges as geopolitical tensions and skepticism overshadowed its focus on addressing climate change.
Despite hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties, Azerbaijan had difficulty rallying nations around a financial aid target for developing countries. The atmosphere was further soured by statements from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and the reelection of climate skeptic Donald Trump.
Amidst these issues, the summit managed to secure a framework for a global carbon market, offering a glimpse of hope for future climate talks set in Brazil's Amazon rainforest next year.
