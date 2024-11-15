COP29: Climate Summit Overshadowed by Geopolitics and Skepticism

The U.N. climate summit in Baku faced significant challenges as geopolitical tensions and skepticism overshadowed its focus on addressing climate change.

Despite hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties, Azerbaijan had difficulty rallying nations around a financial aid target for developing countries. The atmosphere was further soured by statements from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and the reelection of climate skeptic Donald Trump.

Amidst these issues, the summit managed to secure a framework for a global carbon market, offering a glimpse of hope for future climate talks set in Brazil's Amazon rainforest next year.

