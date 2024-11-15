Left Menu

Veer Singh Dhingan Joins AAP: A New Era for Seemapuri

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, welcomed former Congress member Veer Singh Dhingan, a seasoned Dalit politician, into the party. Dhingan, with a successful track record in Seemapuri, is anticipated to contest from his previous constituency in upcoming elections, further strengthening AAP's position in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday inducted former Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan into his political camp, marking a strategic move ahead of the elections. Dhingan, celebrated for his leadership in the Dalit community, is poised to become the 'future MLA' from the Seemapuri constituency.

Dhingan's political journey includes three terms as an MLA representing Seemapuri, underlining his stronghold and influence in the area. His transition to AAP further strengthens the party's prospects in the upcoming elections, aligning with their promise of governance and dedication to public welfare.

Expressing concerns over issues like neglect and corruption, Dhingan pointed to AAP's honest approach and vowed to continue fighting for the common people. Kejriwal reiterated AAP's commitment to forming the government again in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, emphasizing their widespread support and governance record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

