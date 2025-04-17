Delhi Congress Mourns the Loss of Influential Dalit Leader Jai Kishan

Senior Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Jai Kishan has passed away at 66, suffering a cardiac arrest at his Sultanpur Majra home. Known as a formidable Dalit leader, his political career saw him elected five times to the legislative assembly from his constituency.

Jai Kishan's passing has left a void in the Congress party, according to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who acknowledged his contributions toward the empowerment of underprivileged sectors of society. Numerous leaders paid homage, emphasizing the irreparable loss felt within the party ranks.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav expressed their condolences, celebrating his rise from a marginalized background and his unwavering dedication to public service over the years. Jai Kishan's roles within the party included AICC secretary and vice president of the Delhi unit.

