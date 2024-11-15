Left Menu

MNS's Visionary Manifesto: Transforming Maharashtra with Nashik Model

MNS president Raj Thackeray released the party's manifesto focusing on development through the 'Nashik model,' proposing employment through decentralization of industries, agricultural export hub, and affordable housing. The party aims to make Maharashtra a special industrial state, with plans for urban governance improvements and a focus on local education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:35 IST
MNS's Visionary Manifesto: Transforming Maharashtra with Nashik Model
In a bid to reshape Maharashtra's future, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray unveiled the party's ambitious manifesto targeting the state's assembly polls. With a highlight on the 'Nashik model of development,' the manifesto proposes a fresh approach to urban governance, emphasizing the decentralization of industries at the district level to boost employment.

The party promises to transform Nashik into an agricultural export hub and seeks special industrial state status for Maharashtra. With eyes set on governance, the manifesto outlines ideas such as direct benefit transfers and the development of local technical education institutes to bridge manpower gaps in industries.

Limited to contesting 125 out of the 288 assembly seats, MNS aims to make significant strides if successful, offering promises such as affordable housing, better public conveniences, a separate railway zone for Maharashtra, and even declaring the Sahyadri mountain range a biodiversity hotspot.

