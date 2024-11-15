MNS's Visionary Manifesto: Transforming Maharashtra with Nashik Model

In a bid to reshape Maharashtra's future, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray unveiled the party's ambitious manifesto targeting the state's assembly polls. With a highlight on the 'Nashik model of development,' the manifesto proposes a fresh approach to urban governance, emphasizing the decentralization of industries at the district level to boost employment.

The party promises to transform Nashik into an agricultural export hub and seeks special industrial state status for Maharashtra. With eyes set on governance, the manifesto outlines ideas such as direct benefit transfers and the development of local technical education institutes to bridge manpower gaps in industries.

Limited to contesting 125 out of the 288 assembly seats, MNS aims to make significant strides if successful, offering promises such as affordable housing, better public conveniences, a separate railway zone for Maharashtra, and even declaring the Sahyadri mountain range a biodiversity hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)