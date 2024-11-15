Nadda Criticizes Congress over Reservation Policies
BJP president JP Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misunderstanding the Constitution concerning job reservations on religious lines. Nadda claimed the Congress wanted to reallocate quotas meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs to minorities in Karnataka and Telangana. He emphasized Modi's development agenda and criticized the opposition's hindrance of pro-people schemes in Maharashtra.
In a sharp critique, BJP president JP Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, stating that Gandhi lacks an understanding of the Constitution, particularly regarding reservations on religious lines. Nadda accused Congress of intending to shift quotas meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to minorities in Karnataka and Telangana.
Addressing intellectuals in Thane, Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming it ensured rapid development and stability in India. He criticized the Congress for promoting appeasement politics and highlighted the transformative growth achieved under the BJP government, emphasizing inclusive progress and infrastructure expansion.
Nadda further accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra of stalling critical projects and legal challenges against welfare schemes. He urged voters to reject what he termed as the opposition's regressive politics, advocating instead for a development-centric governance model under the BJP's leadership.
