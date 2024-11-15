Debate Over Restoration of J&K Special Status Heats Up

National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has publicly critiqued Congress leaders for allegedly misinterpreting a resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This resolution calls for the restoration of special status, an issue that surfaced following recent comments by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mehdi, representing Srinagar, responded to Kharge's statements made during a press conference in Pune. Kharge accused BJP leaders of bringing up Article 370 to continuously politicize it, despite the resolution's passage in Parliament and elections concluding in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution calls for reversing amendments from 1953 to 2019, insisting on restoring J&K's guaranteed status pre-1953. Mehdi warned against any misinterpretations, asserting that the people's wishes will prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)