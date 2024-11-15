Debate Over Restoration of J&K Special Status Heats Up
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference MP, criticized Congress leaders for misinterpreting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution on regaining special status. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had commented on the issue, sparking Mehdi's response. The assembly resolution opposes amendments affecting J&K's status from 1953 to 2019.
- Country:
- India
National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has publicly critiqued Congress leaders for allegedly misinterpreting a resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This resolution calls for the restoration of special status, an issue that surfaced following recent comments by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Mehdi, representing Srinagar, responded to Kharge's statements made during a press conference in Pune. Kharge accused BJP leaders of bringing up Article 370 to continuously politicize it, despite the resolution's passage in Parliament and elections concluding in Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution calls for reversing amendments from 1953 to 2019, insisting on restoring J&K's guaranteed status pre-1953. Mehdi warned against any misinterpretations, asserting that the people's wishes will prevail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PDP MLA Waheed Para moves resolution in assembly opposing abrogation of Article 370, calls for restoration of special status to J-K.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accepted that his party makes false promises: PM in Jharkhand.
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status Resolution
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.
Euphoria in Jammu as NC Workers Celebrate Resolution on JK's Special Status