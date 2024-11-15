Left Menu

Debate Over Restoration of J&K Special Status Heats Up

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference MP, criticized Congress leaders for misinterpreting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution on regaining special status. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had commented on the issue, sparking Mehdi's response. The assembly resolution opposes amendments affecting J&K's status from 1953 to 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:34 IST
Debate Over Restoration of J&K Special Status Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has publicly critiqued Congress leaders for allegedly misinterpreting a resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This resolution calls for the restoration of special status, an issue that surfaced following recent comments by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mehdi, representing Srinagar, responded to Kharge's statements made during a press conference in Pune. Kharge accused BJP leaders of bringing up Article 370 to continuously politicize it, despite the resolution's passage in Parliament and elections concluding in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution calls for reversing amendments from 1953 to 2019, insisting on restoring J&K's guaranteed status pre-1953. Mehdi warned against any misinterpretations, asserting that the people's wishes will prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024