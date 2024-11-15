Left Menu

Zelenskiy Warns Against Scholz's Call to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to engage in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning it might reinforce Putin's position and prolong the war. Scholz suggested opening peace talks with Kyiv to achieve lasting peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against engaging in a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, highlighting how such action might lessen the Russian leader's isolation and prolong hostilities. The warning came from a source within Ukraine's presidential office.

A spokesperson for the German government revealed that Scholz had pressed Putin to initiate talks with Kyiv, aiming for a "just and lasting peace." This marked their first communication since December 2022, amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Before the scheduled call, Scholz informed Zelenskiy of his intentions, maintaining his stance as a strong ally of Ukraine.

"The chancellor mentioned his intent to converse with Putin," disclosed the Kyiv source. "Our President expressed that this would merely bolster Putin by diminishing his isolation. Putin is not pursuing genuine peace; he seeks a pause. Engaging with him will allow Putin to distort the narrative, creating an illusion of reduced isolation," the source elaborated.

