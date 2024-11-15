Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Favoring Billionaires and Undermining Constitution

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of consistently catering to billionaires while neglecting India's impoverished communities. During campaign rallies in Jharkhand, Gandhi asserted that Modi is undermining the country's Constitution, which he describes as the nation's soul.

At rallies in Godda and Bermo districts, Gandhi highlighted what he sees as a battle of ideologies between the opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling BJP, accusing the latter of attempting to erase the Constitution. He alleged that Modi is a puppet of billionaires, attending their social events at night and ignoring the real issues facing everyday citizens.

Gandhi called for a nationwide caste census, claiming that it would alter India's socio-political landscape. He promised that if the Congress gains power, reservations for various castes will be increased significantly. Furthermore, Gandhi criticized the BJP for allegedly orchestrating the arrest of Jharkhand's tribal chief minister and said the party peddles hate, while he campaigns for unity through love.

(With inputs from agencies.)