Canada Post Workers Strike Could Disrupt Holiday Season Deliveries

Canada Post faces disruption as 55,000 workers launch a strike, marking the second industrial action in six years due to stalled wage negotiations with the postal service.

Despite intervening in other sectors, Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is opting for mediation without enforced resolution, emphasizing negotiation over governmental mandates.

The union, demanding wage increases aligned with inflation and safe working conditions, warns that prolonged strikes could divert business to competitors like UPS and FedEx during the crucial holiday period.

