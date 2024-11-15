Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Dutch Cabinet Linked to Soccer Violence

The Dutch cabinet faces potential collapse over its handling of violence related to a Europa League match involving an Israeli team. Nora Achahbar, a junior finance minister, resigned, citing hurtful comments made by ministers. Her resignation could lead to a minority coalition or early elections.

  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch cabinet convened an emergency meeting following reports that coalition unity might falter over the government's approach to violence after a Europa League soccer match involving an Israeli team. Sources from local media disclosed the tensions.

Nora Achahbar, a junior finance minister within Geert Wilders' anti-Muslim populist PVV-led coalition, resigned earlier over ministers' remarks concerning the Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv match clashes. Her departure has intensified talks within the centrist NSC party, which might withdraw from the coalition.

Amid the tension, Achahbar's resignation spotlighted allegations of inappropriate and potentially racist comments towards Israeli fans who faced attacks in Amsterdam. As the crisis unfolded, Prime Minister Dick Schoof highlighted issues among migrant youths adhering to Dutch values. The situation risks either forming a minority government or leading to early elections.

