Omar Abdullah Pushes for Economic Revival in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant move to boost economic development in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged in talks with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting focused on enhancing the region's financial outlook and lessening its dependency on central funds.

Abdullah emphasized the need for investment in infrastructure to attract ventures in key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and horticulture, aiming to generate employment and foster economic self-reliance. The discussions also covered the need for innovative strategies to improve local revenue collection.

The chief minister appealed for additional central support totaling Rs 6,000 crore to bridge the financial gap in the upcoming fiscal budget and sought backing for capital investments and new tourism initiatives. The interaction signifies Abdullah's efforts to position Jammu and Kashmir on a path toward economic revitalization.

